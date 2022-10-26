14 North Mississippi residents accused of PPP fraud and money laundering

If convicted, they face a maximum penalty of 30 years for conspiracy and wire fraud violations and 10 years for financial transaction charges.

OXFORD, Miss — Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested Wednesday on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVID pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program.

According to court documents from the U.S. Attorney's Office of Northern Mississippi, the following people were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud by fraudulently applying for PPP loans, as well as participating in wire transfers of over $10,000 involving proceeds of the fraud scheme:

Robert Pearson, 52, of Holly Springs

Lakisha Jones Pearson, 46, of Holly Springs

Glendon Jones, 29, of Red Banks

Roniesha Dennis, 30, of Red Banks

Devonte Banks, 27, of Holly Springs

Jaliyah Godwin, 26, of Olive Branch

Jacoby Alexander, 39, of Holly Springs

Kevin Anderson, 41, of Lamar

Melvin Harris, 26, of Holly Springs

Dametris Pearson, 27, of Southaven

Terrance Isom of Southaven

Mareceo Hobson, 28, of Olive Branch

Dianne Cox, 67, of Byhalia

Doris Pearson, 56, of Olive Branch

“The Secret Service remains steadfast in our commitment to investigating the exploitation of pandemic relief funds,” said U.S Secret Service Acting Special Agent in Charge Ben Zack Rogers, of the Memphis Field Office. “We are thankful for the hard work and continued support of our partners as we work together to ensure that our country’s financial environment remains safe and secure.”