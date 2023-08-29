x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Pregnant woman in critical condition after shooting in North Memphis

Police said the shooting took place in the 1000 block of N. Watkins.
Credit: frender - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a pregnant woman is in serious condition after a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday.

At around 7:00 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of N. Watkins. 

Police said they found a pregnant woman shot, and she was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

The man behind the shooting drove away in a blue truck, according to MPD. 

Memphis police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with any tips.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Department of Justice community meetings on civil rights investigation into MPD, City of Memphis

Before You Leave, Check This Out