Pregnant woman in critical condition after shooting in North Memphis

Police said the shooting took place in the 1000 block of N. Watkins.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a pregnant woman is in serious condition after a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday.

At around 7:00 p.m., officers said they responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of N. Watkins.

Police said they found a pregnant woman shot, and she was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The man behind the shooting drove away in a blue truck, according to MPD.

Memphis police encourage anyone with information about this incident to call 901-528-CASH with any tips.