Preliminary findings from Tyre Nichols' autopsy show extensive bleeding, severe beating

Attorney Ben Crump said further findings from the autopsy will be released at a later time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An independent medical examiner who also conducted an autopsy on George Floyd in 2020 when he died at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers released preliminary findings in the death of Tyre Nichols to attorney Ben Crump Tuesday, the civil rights attorney announced.

According to Crump, the findings saw Nichols had suffered from extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating, which he said was consistent with what Nichols' family witnessed on yet-to-be-released video of his arrest by Memphis Police on Jan. 7.

Crump said further findings from the autopsy will be released at a later time.

Nichols died Jan. 10, 2023, following the traffic stop on Jan. 7. Memphis Police said they tried to stop Nichols for reckless driving in the area of Raines Rd. and Ross Rd. They said a confrontation occurred when officers approached Nichols, and he ran away. MPD said a second confrontation occurred, and Nichols told officers he was short of breath before being taken to St. Francis hospital in critical condition.

Nichols’ family said police beat him to the point of being unrecognizable.

Attorney Antonio Romanucci said Nichols was "defenseless" and a "human piñata" for police officers, and said Nichols was beaten for three minutes. "It was unabashed, nonstop beating. That is what is going to show up in that video," said Romanucci.

He called the beating "savage." He said the officers were in unmarked cars, and wanted to know why they are conducting traffic stops. "Let's call this what it is; this is a racist traffic stop... These police officers knew it in their mind they could get away with this."