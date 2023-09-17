'I’m an angry mother that really needs answers' | Demonstration takes place outside MPD headquarters nine months after the death of Jaylin McKenzie

Demands from family include the release of names of all the officers involved in the December incident, the police report and a press conference.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frustrations remain high for the family of Jaylin McKenzie, the Atlanta native who lost his life after being shot by a Memphis police officer.

Earlier this month, Shelby County district attorney Steve Mulroy's released an edited version of body and dash cam footage from the incident, stating that "any death is tragic" and that the office "is committed to transparency in these cases, which means prompt release of video so the public can view it for themselves."



Still, McKenzie Smith said more needs to be done.

“I’m an angry mother that really needs answers," Smith said. "We need all the footage.”

On Saturday, Smith marched up to MPD headquarters, together with supporters. The front doors of the department were lined with signs, pictures and make-shift body bags that represented multiple lives lost to Memphis police officers.

Other demands include the release of names of all the officers involved in the December incident, the police report and a press conference to provide transparency.



“Who that night really cared about my son? Nobody,” Smith said.



Nine months to the day after her son's death, McKenzie Smith is still rallying and still looking into answers.



“I want to know the truth about that night," she said. "We’re not out here attacking anybody. I just want to know about my 20-year-old that came to Memphis to visit his family that did not return home for Christmas."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into McKenzie’s death shortly after the incident in December at the request of Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

Mulroy's office told ABC24 the investigation should be winding down.

Still, McKenzie Smith still said she believes a class action suit is needed against MPD for violating the Civil Rights of Jaylin and all other people in the car with him in December.