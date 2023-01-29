Protests for Tyre Nichols continue in Memphis Sunday

Protesters at the Ridgeway police station remained silent for three minutes, signifying the three minutes Nichols was beaten by Memphis police officers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of protesters gathered Sunday at Memphis Police Department (MPD) Ridgeway station near Hickory Farms Apartments and the Hickory Hill Community Center.

On Friday night, protesters shut down parts of Interstate 55. This took place after video was released to the public of the physical violence that Tyre Nichols suffered at the hands of MPD officers.

The assault prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at the latest instance of police brutality in the U.S.

On Saturday, two downtown protests advocating justice for Nichols took place in the city. As crowds marching for Nichols made their way through Downtown Memphis under gloomy skies, news broke that the SCORPION unit, to which the five MPD officers charged with Tyre Nichols' death were assigned, had been disbanded.

Demonstrators said while this is a "victory," the changes they demand go beyond laws and protocol. The changes they seek extend to police culture, they said.

Protesters at Ridgeway police station said on Sunday they wanted to know why the five officers were released on bond. They also said they wanted to know why at least one officer was hired after complaints were received about this officer during his time as a prison guard.