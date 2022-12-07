Man accused of burning dog in Memphis arrested

Quishon Brown, 43, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, arson to wit set fire to personal property and simple assault.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested weeks after a dog had been intentionally set on fire and was fully engulfed in flames in Memphis.

Memphis police said on June 20, the dog, named Riona, had been intentionally set on fire. The veterinary hospital that treated Riona had said that an accelerant was used on her. Riona had 4th-degree burns, which covered about 60% of her body.

Tails of Hope Rescue named the dog Riona, but police said the dog was initially named Queen when they were sent to the call.

Police said a very large built man was caught on camera in the backyard of a Berkshire Avenue home only 36 seconds before Riona escaped and ran down Hood Street on fire.

Investigators said Brown was speaking to another person Monday and said that he was going to burn down the house of whoever gave the video to the police and the news.