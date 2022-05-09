Memphis police cancel City Watch for missing 11-month-old girl

Police have canceled a City Watch alert for 11-month-old Railynn Pryor.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 10:27 p.m.: Memphis police have canceled their City Watch alert for 11-month-old Railynn Pryor.

Previous story: Memphis police are looking for an 11-month-old girl who they said was taken from her mother by a man Monday evening.

According to police, Railynn Pryor was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Winchester Road. Police said she was taken from her mother by Everett Pryor.

Police said Everett Pryor was last seen in a white Chevrolet Malibu and Railynn Pryor was last seen in a multi-colored shirt.