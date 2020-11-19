Raleigh 18-year-old indicted for murder in deadly gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh teen has been indicted in the shooting death this summer of another teenager at a Frayser service station, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
A grand jury indicted Travis Rogers, 18, on a count of first-degree murder. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.
Investigators said that on July 31 Rogers pulled a handgun and shot 16-year-old Jamarion Williams who was seated in a car at a service station in the 2800 block of Thomas. The shooting apparently stemmed from an earlier argument.
The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Forrest Edwards and Chief Prosecutor Chris Lareau of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 3 which prosecutes cases in General Sessions Division 11 and in Criminal Court Division 3.