Raleigh 18-year-old indicted for murder in deadly gas station shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh teen has been indicted in the shooting death this summer of another teenager at a Frayser service station, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Travis Rogers, 18, on a count of first-degree murder. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

Investigators said that on July 31 Rogers pulled a handgun and shot 16-year-old Jamarion Williams who was seated in a car at a service station in the 2800 block of Thomas. The shooting apparently stemmed from an earlier argument.