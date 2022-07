MPD said the suspect purposely ran over the woman twice, leaving her unresponsive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A woman was killed after a man allegedly ran over her twice on purpose.

According to police, 41-year-old Quentin Cook was charged with first-degree murder.

MPD said officers arrived to the scene at 8:55 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Officers said the female victim was found unresponsive.

Police said the two got into an argument inside of the car. Cook then struck the female victim with his car twice, according to the report.