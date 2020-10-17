Rapper from Memphis who boasted about unemployment fraud scheme arrested

Fontrell Antonio Baines, who goes by the stage name Nuke Bizzle, faces up to 22 years in federal prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee rapper who boasted in a music video about getting rich from committing unemployment fraud was arrested Friday in Los Angeles.

Fontrell Antonio Baines was arrested on three felony counts of access device fraud, aggravated identity theft and interstate transportation of stolen property.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Baines faces up to 22 years in federal prison.

The 31-year-old goes by the stage name Nuke Bizzle. Federal prosecutors allege that Baines and co-conspirators fraudulently obtained at least 92 debit cards pre-loaded with more than $1.2 million.