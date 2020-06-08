Rebecca O'Donnell has plead guilty to killing former Arkansas legislator Linda Collins in June 2019.

Rebecca O'Donnell has plead guilty to the 2019 murder of former State Senator Linda Collins, according to Ken Yang who served as communications director for Collins.

Police found the body of Collins on June 4, 2019 outside of her house in Pocahontas where she reportedly died due to stabs wounds.

O'Donnell, who was a former campaign worker and friend of Collins, was arrested nearly two weeks later and charged with capital murder, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

She originally pleaded not guilty, but changed her guilty plea to first degree murder.

Rebecca O'Donnell has pleaded guilty to the murder of former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins. Sentenced to 54 years in prison. #arpx #ARnews #arleg — Ken Yang (@kenyangAR) August 6, 2020

O'Donnell has reportedly been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Robert Dittrich, the special prosecutor on the case, said that O'Donnell allegedly killed Collins for money and to avoid arrest.

Collins-Smith's son, Butch Smith, was the first to discover her body. According to Butch, her body was wrapped in one of his old comforters and placed underneath a tarp in her driveway.

On August 6, he released a statement that reads, in part:

"I will never not be able to see that picture burned into my brain. The smell of the dead body laying outside wrapped up and under a tarp for approximately a week in a hot Arkansas summer was nausea inducing in and of itself. The swarm of flies that flew out and surrounded me. The sight of her white blonde hair moving because of the number of maggots crawling on her. The last memory of her that I have was of me making that 911 call and trying not to vomit all over at the sight and smell of my mother’s body. My thought on the conclusion of this case is that none of the punishments allowed per Arkansas state law will come close to what I feel is right and equal punishment for her."

The daughter of Linda Collins-Smith also released a statement that reads, in part:

"We realize that no matter what punishment Rebecca O’Donnell receives, it will never be enough. It will never bring my grandpas daughter back, or our mother back, or our children’s grandmother back. No amount of punishment will ever fill that void that Rebecca O’Donnell made in our lives the day she killed our mother. Today we find some shred of peace that Rebecca O’Donnell will be put away in prison for a very long time, unable to hurt anyone else."