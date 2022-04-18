Repeat DUI offender indicted in fatal crash

Gerronn Powell faces increased punishment due to a prior DUI conviction in 2016.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was recently indicted by a Shelby County Grand Jury on vehicular homicide, drunk driving and other charges stemming from a 2020 crash that killed the other driver.

Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Gerronn Powell, 40, was indicted for vehicular homicide involving alcohol and reckless driving.

Powell is out of jail on $75,000 bond.

According to investigators, Powell was speeding on Danny Thomas Boulevard at Stage Road in Frayser when his SUV hit the driver’s side door of a vehicle as it pulled out from a gas station, killing Ladarius King, 28.

On scene, Powell was unable to perform a field sobriety test as directed and had had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath.