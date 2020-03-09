Repeat sex offender indicted in murder case

Nelson's victims were part of a pending sexual battery case against him.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 55-year-old repeat violent sex offender was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder charges stemming from a knife attack on the family of a victim in a pending case against him.

A grand jury indicted Kelvin Leray Nelson on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of especially aggravated burglary.

The attack occurred around 9 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the South Memphis home of a teenage girl who was the victim in a pending sexual battery case against Nelson.

Investigators said Nelson stabbed and seriously injured the girl and her mother, and also killed 74-year-old Katrenia Webster who also lived in the home. While attacking the young girl, Nelson repeatedly asked if she was going to drop the case against him.