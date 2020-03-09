Repeat sex offender indicted in murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 55-year-old repeat violent sex offender was indicted Tuesday on first-degree murder charges stemming from a knife attack on the family of a victim in a pending case against him.
A grand jury indicted Kelvin Leray Nelson on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of especially aggravated burglary.
The attack occurred around 9 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the South Memphis home of a teenage girl who was the victim in a pending sexual battery case against Nelson.
Investigators said Nelson stabbed and seriously injured the girl and her mother, and also killed 74-year-old Katrenia Webster who also lived in the home. While attacking the young girl, Nelson repeatedly asked if she was going to drop the case against him.
Nelson was charged and arrested several days later.