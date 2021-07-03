Report of possible hostage situation at apartments near Memphis airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a report of an armed man holding a woman and three children hostage at an apartment complex not far from Memphis International Airport.
Memphis Police said they received a report Saturday night that a man was holding the woman and three children hostage at the Bent Tree Apartments, near Airways and Winchester. They said the report received claimed the man was armed with a gun and refusing to let them leave.
Memphis police said officers are working to make contact and confirm if there is a hostage situation.