Restaurant and business owners weigh in following the shooting in Harbor Town

Restaurant owners say this is supposed to be a time where business is booming from graduation, vacation and "Memphis in May" crowds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rise in shootings in public places area over the past few weeks is causing concern for Memphians and business owners — many wanting a solution soon. The most recent incident took place Saturday May 13, when a shooting happened outside Tug’s in Harbor Town.

“When you hear about a shooting, your first thought is, 'oh no!'” said Erica Humphreys, Cordelia’s Market Director of Business Development.

Since the shooting took place, Memphis police said one person died. This is out of the ordinary for the neighborhood, according to several business owners in the area.

“At least in Harbor Town, we’ve been really fortunate to be a very safe community,” said Humphreys.

The restaurant has been closed for repairs until further notice, but this is a bad time for this closure to be happening, according to Memphis restaurant owners.

At this point, they should be benefitting from graduations, vacations and crowds from "Memphis in May," they said.

“I think we’re going to band together as a community and figure out what the best way is to move forward,” said Humphreys.

The Harbor Town business community planned to May 15 to discuss the path forward following the shooting. Many are now reconsidering their safety measures after several shootings and other crimes near popular public eateries in Memphis.

Ernie Mellor said someone broke into the East Memphis Hog Wild BBQ he owns just a few weeks ago.

“I’ve actually been a victim in this town over 40 times in 30 years,” said Mellor, who is also the former president of the Memphis Restaurant Association.

Mellor adds the crimes in recent weeks is causing businesses to suffer when they should be thriving, whether it is a loss of customers or employees.

“With all the crime, people are not wanting to get out,” said Mellor.

Mellor tells ABC24 he has seen fellow business owners take security into their own hands.

"I think everybody is trying to address that by a case by case, or an individual operator by operator," he said. "Most people are hiring security guards; they’re upping their cameras and it's a have-to thing,” said Mellor.

The Hog Wild BBQ owner adds that these measures are costly for a lot of businesses, and a permanent solution needs to come from city and county leaders.