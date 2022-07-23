Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Memphis pastor

Anthony Funeral Home will be the venue for the viewing on Aug. 2. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. the very next day at Saint Paul United Methodist Church.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The family of Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams has scheduled both a viewing and funeral where those wishing to mourn the longtime pastor can do so.

Anthony Funeral Home, on 135 South 15th Street, will be the venue for the viewing from 4 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. the very next day at Saint Paul United Methodist Church on 2949 Davies Plantation Road in Lakeland, Tennessee.

Flowers may be sent to the church for the funeral, according to a prayer request from the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference. Memorial gifts are also to be accepted at three different locations: Wesley Foundation University of Memphis, Black Methodist for Church Renewal (BMCR) and Capleville United Methodist Church (4725 Riverdale Road, Memphis, TN 38141).

Eason-Williams, a longtime pastor recently promoted into United Methodist Church leadership, was shot and killed in Whitehaven Monday afternoon. An affidavit read in court Wednesday said Andrade fired several shots from Rev. Eason-Williams' driver side after she refused to get out of her car. The affidavit said Andrade then pulled the reverend out of her Infiniti and drove it way.

Hours later, around midnight Monday in Cordova, the same affidavit said Andrade and another teenager were involved in a carjacking of another woman. Court documents said the juveniles drove away in that woman's Chevy before crashing it moments later on Larry Lane in Berclair. After authorities tracked down the accused teenagers nearby the area, court documents said investigators found the reverend's stolen Infiniti key in Andrade's right front pocket.

A juvenile court judge ruled Andrade remain in custody until an August 1 hearing. The D.A.’s office said a transfer hearing is not expected until late August or September.

Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael confirmed that Miguel Andrade was wearing the ankle monitor as part of his plea deal in three previous carjacking cases.

When asked why Andrade's probation officer wasn't notified where he was over the course of Monday, we were told, "That's a good question and one that we're looking into. We don't know what happened with this kid."

We’re told that before Monday, Andrade’s ankle monitor had been unable to charge at least twice, and he and his mother had to immediately get a replacement.

Juvenile court officials said the young offenders are monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week - with the only exceptions being specifics that are stipulated in the Court order. (ABC24 will stay on this and let you know what we find out.)

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said earlier Friday that Andrade had previously been charged with carjacking but was released on probation.

According to records released to ABC24, Andrade was charged with three counts of carjacking in a November 2021 case, but was able to get out of jail time on a plea deal due to the prosecution's witness failing to show up in court.

Andrade completed a juvenile gun safety program in May and community service in June, and was still on probation when he's accused of killing Eason-Williams during a carjacking.

The D.A.'s office said it will seek to have the 15-year-old tried as an adult.

Under Tennessee law, teens ages 14 to 17 charged with serious crimes can be transferred to adult court.

“Due to the facts of this case and this offender’s criminal history, I am seeking transfer of this case to adult court,” said Amy Weirich in a news release.