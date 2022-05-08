Reward up to $25,000 offered in string of Memphis liquor store burglaries

Investigators said more than 40 stores have been hit since May 19th of this year, all similar, with suspects smashing their way in and grabbing alcohol.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered after a string of organized liquor store burglaries in the Memphis area this year.

Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County said Thursday the Memphis Area Liquor Retailers raised the additional reward, which is in addition to the regular Crime Stoppers awards.

Investigators said more than 40 stores have been hit since May 19th of this year, all similar, with suspects smashing their way in and grabbing bottles and cases of alcohol. One of the most recent was caught on camera at Buster’s Liquors and Wines on Highland near Poplar on Aug. 5, 2022. Owner Josh Hammond said more than $15,000 in goods were stolen, and there was about $10,000 in damage.

Two stores were also targeted two hours apart in late June. Investigators said masked suspects in stolen cars used sledgehammers to break into Natalie’s Liquors in Cordova – stealing about $4,000 in high-end alcohol, then broke into Kimbrough’s Fine Wine and Spirits on Union Avenue in midtown, stealing about $6,000 in items.