Crittenden County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to a $2000 for information on the identity of a suspect caught on camera shooting a tractor-trailer.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Crittenden County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to a $2000 for information on the identity of a suspect caught on camera.

Investigators said July 2, the man seen in the pictures parked on the side of I-55 near the old bridge and fired several times into a tractor trailer truck.

The shooting was reported when the driver got into Tennessee, but Crittenden County said it was not reported to Arkansas authorities until Friday, July 16, 2021. They said the trucking company downloaded the footage and it was determined the shooting happened in Arkansas.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark colored Chevy Malibu.

The victim was not injured in the incident, but his vehicle was damaged.

If you have Information that could help, call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.