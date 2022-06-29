Ride of Tears preps for a ride after two more children are killed by gun violence

Ride of Tears said today's drive will its first time riding in Germantown, TN and its second time riding in West Memphis, AR.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Within the last two weeks, two children were added to the hundreds of children who lose their lives to gun violence, and the Ride of Tears said that their organization is taking a ride Wednesday, June 29 in remembrance of the lives lost.



Ride of Tears said they will prepare to ride to West Memphis first, starting the car lineup at 4 p.m.

The organization said they will leave the Southgate Shopping Center located at 1979 S 3rd St, Memphis, TN 38109 at 4:30 p.m.



A 4-year-old was killed in Germantown, TN on Wednesday, June 22. Few details have been released, but police said initial findings revealed that the shooting may have been an accident.

Germantown Police said the investigation will include an autopsy.

On Friday, June 17, a 2-year-old boy was killed, and his mother was injured in an overnight shooting in West Memphis.

West Memphis Police Department said that the mother and her son left the crime scene to seek immediate medical attention at Baptist Crittenden Hospital before the police arrived at the scene. The 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ride of Tears said today's drive will its first time riding in Germantown, TN and its second time riding in West Memphis, AR.