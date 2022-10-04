TBI: 2 indicted in 2021 Ripley officer-involved shooting

People in two cars exchanged gunfire along Jefferson Street, resulting in a Ripley police officer's patrol unit being struck.

RIPLEY, Tenn. — Two men have been indicted in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Ripley in 2021.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, it happened in the 300 block of Stardust Drive on Feb. 21, 2021. During the investigation, the TBI determined people in two cars exchanged gunfire along Jefferson Street, resulting in a Ripley police officer's patrol unit being struck. The officer was on routine patrol at the time and was not injured.

A Lauderdale County grand jury returned indictments Monday charging people inside two of the cars, Demarco Taylor, 19, of Jackson, and Chrishun Taylor, 20, of Lauderdale County, with various counts. Each was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail Tuesday.

Demarco Taylor is charged with felony reckless endangerment, felony possession of a deadly weapon, evading arrest and felony evading arrest - endagering others. His bond is set at $150,000.