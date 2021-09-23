From robbery that led to amputation, to murder in Atlanta, to child rape in Shelby County, U.S. Marshals make a series of arrests in Memphis

U.S. Marshals have been busy, arresting several suspects either wanted in Memphis or from other areas who were found in Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals have been busy the last few days, arresting several suspects either wanted in Memphis or from other areas who were found in Shelby County.

Marshals said five fugitives were arrested Wednesday, including a murder suspect. And three suspects have also been arrested in Memphis for an Atlanta-area murder.

Lenisha Wright was wanted out of Las Vegas, where officials said on September 5, 2021, she’s accused of hitting a man with her car, causing his leg to be amputated, and robbing him of $1,000. Wright was arrested in the 6300 block of Oregon in Memphis and taken into custody without incident. She faces charges in Nevada of attempted murder, mayhem with a deadly weapon, kidnapping first degree, robbery with a deadly weapon and battery with intent to commit robbery.

Marshals in Las Vegas, Nevada, arrested Roy Frazier Wednesday night on warrants for aggravated rape of a child and rape of a child out of Memphis from October 2020.

Marshalls said Fontaine Holley surrendered “after negotiation and persuasion” on a homicide charge for a deadly shooting on September 12, 2021, where a man was killed in the 1900 block of Shelby Drive.

Timothy Cook was arrested for felony domestic assault in Shelby County and a federal supervised release violation warrant on a weapons charge. He was found in the 2300 block of Park Avenue and taken into custody without incident.

Darnisha Sims was wanted for a federal supervised release violation warrant out of North Mississippi on a weapons charge. She was found near the 1400 block of Hickory Way, and arrested without incident.

“The significance of these five arrests in one day really emphasizes the dedication, coordination, and persistence of the Marshals Service and our partners,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller.