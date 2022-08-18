Fugitive wanted in Dyersburg rape case arrested in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who has been on the run in connection with a rape case in Dyersburg was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Jacksonville, Florida.
Investigators said Robert Galler, 50, was wanted by Dyersburg police on four counts of rape of a child. Police issued a warrant for his arrest on August 8.
Days later on Tuesday, August 16, Marshals in Jackson, Tennessee, received a tip that Galler was in Jacksonville. Three hours later, U.S. Marshals in North Florida arrested Galler without incident off Club Duclay Drive in Jacksonville.
Galler was taken to jail in Jacksonville and is awaiting the extradition process back to Dyersburg.