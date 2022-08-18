Fugitive wanted in Dyersburg rape case arrested in Florida

Investigators said Robert Galler was wanted by Dyersburg police on four counts of rape of a child.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who has been on the run in connection with a rape case in Dyersburg was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Jacksonville, Florida.

Investigators said Robert Galler, 50, was wanted by Dyersburg police on four counts of rape of a child. Police issued a warrant for his arrest on August 8.

Days later on Tuesday, August 16, Marshals in Jackson, Tennessee, received a tip that Galler was in Jacksonville. Three hours later, U.S. Marshals in North Florida arrested Galler without incident off Club Duclay Drive in Jacksonville.