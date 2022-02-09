Which Mid-South small towns are the safest in Tennessee?

Moneygeek had researchers analyze FBI crime stats for towns and cities where the population is between 30,000 and 100,000. Here's which ones made the list.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A new analysis of FBI crime data says some Mid-South towns are among of the safest small cities in the state of Tennessee.

Moneygeek had researchers analyze FBI crime stats for towns and cities where the population is between 30,000 and 100,000.

Germantown was listed as the second safest city in the state, and number 135 in the whole country. The average crime cost there is $207 per capita.

Collierville made the list as the third safest city in Tennessee and 224th in the nation. The crime cost there was $292 per capita.

Bartlett ranked seventh in the state and 346th in the nation, with a crime cost of $428 per capita.

Brentwood was named the safest city in Tennessee and 42nd in the nation with an average crime cost of just $101 per capita.

