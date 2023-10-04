Safety expert says getting robbed in Memphis is a matter of 'when' not 'if'

Memphis robberies are up nearly 26 percent in 2023 compared to 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tuesday, Memphis Police sent out a list of recommendations on what someone should do to stay safe while being robbed, and according to one expert, it’s a matter of "when" not "if" in Memphis.

“In these Memphis streets and the streets of the United States of America, you have a big chance on a daily basis of being robbed, shot at, carjacked or having your vehicle stolen,” said Bennie Cobb, former member of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and MPD.

Memphis robberies are up nearly 26 percent in 2023 compared to 2022. Cobb said while public reminders of how to stay safe during a robbery may be unsettling to some, they're also exactly what he suggests.

“People are being robbed in broad daylight. They've been robbed at the mall, even at churches and schools,” he said.

The main message of the list is to do what a robber says and don’t fight back. Some tips include staying aware of your surroundings, keeping calm and cooperating and making a mental note of what the suspect looked like.

Please be aware of your surroundings. pic.twitter.com/byaIw7S3H1 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 4, 2023

“In today's society, the weapon of choice for these guys on the street are rifles,” Cobb said. “Dracos, AR-15 and AK-47. Most citizens, if they are carrying a gun for protection, (have) a handgun carry permit.”

According to the FBI, Memphis' average yearly clearance rate for robberies from 2011 to 2021 was just under 20 percent. That compares to just over 20 percent for Little Rock…and 28 percent in St. Louis and New Orleans in that same time frame.

“You have an increase in that type of activity (robberies),” Cobb said. “You have a decrease in police officers, you have a decrease in experienced investigators.”

Cobb, a licensed self-defense instructor, said following this safety guide could save a person’s life. He said as much to one of his trainees who recently had her car and purse stolen.

“Her question to me was, ‘Can you train me how to engage three people with rifles at the same time?' Ma'am, you're not John Wick. This is reality,’” Cobb said. “This is real life. You escaped with your life. You won.”