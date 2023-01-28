In response to West Memphis protests, Gov. Sanders authorizes Arkansas National Guard

In response to the protests after the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, Governor Sanders made the decision to authorize the Arkansas National Guard to help officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There have been many protests in response to the January 7 brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, the man killed after a Memphis traffic stop.

Since then five officers have received murder charges, and there has been an outrage against police brutality happening across the country.

On Saturday, there were protesters on Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge and Arkansas Highway Police had to issue a temporary closure.

Due to the protests, Governor Sanders made the decision to authorize the Arkansas National Guard to help out law enforcement officers in West Memphis and to help keep the major highways "operational and safe."