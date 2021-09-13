SAVIN system makes it easier for victims of crime to track what happens to offenders

SAVIN lets you know where offenders are being held or if they are being moved, as well as when and where they are being released.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee is making it easier for victims of crime to track what happens to offenders as they go through the criminal justice system.

It's called the Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification --or SAVIN-- and billboards are going up across Shelby County showing you how to register for the program. SAVIN lets you know where offenders are being held or if they are being moved, as well as when and where they are being released.

“Victims have rights in the state of Tennessee. We have a bill of rights for victims of crime built into our Tennessee constitution. One of those vital rights is to know when a person who harmed you, hurt you, who stole from you is being released from jail,” said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

All 95 counties in Tennessee are taking part in the program. Click here to register.