SCAM ALERT: Beware of fake Desoto County detective asking for money & DNA samples

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is warning about a fake detective trying to scam people for money and personal information.

The sheriff’s department said they’ve gotten several calls from residents about a man calling himself “Detective Novak with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.” The caller reportedly asks for money and DNA samples.

The Sheriff’s department said:

There is *NO* Detective or DCSD employee by that name.

The DCSD would never request money or personal information over the phone.

THIS IS A SCAM.

They ask that if you get this call, please take down as much information as you can such as the caller’s name, call back number, date/time of call, etc., and then report this to the Sheriff’s Department immediately at 662-469-8027.