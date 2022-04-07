ScamStop 901 campaign aims to prevent scams targeting Mid-South seniors

Memphis-area seniors who were victims of scams lost an average of more than $18,000 last year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-South law enforcement and the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office are teaming up in an effort to stop scams aimed at the Memphis area’s older citizens.

According to the D.A., seniors who were victims of scams lost an average of more than $18,000 in 2021. The ‘ScamStop 901’ campaign is aimed at bringing awareness to the scams and preventing more people from becoming targets.

Here are the things everyone should keep in mind:

Beware of anyone asking for money or personal information over a call, text, email, or social media message. Always contact family members, doctors, banks, directly with any questions about messages from them. Do not just hit reply.

Never send money or give out personal information in a call, text, email, or over social media.

For more on scams and what to look out for, click HERE.

To report a scam immediately, call 901-545-COPS (901-545-2677).