Pine Bluff police confirm shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High, juvenile suspect in custody

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Watson Chapel School District, there has been a shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School.

The district posted to their Facebook page saying all campuses are on lock down.

The district also said the incident has been contained and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Pine Bluff Police Department are on site to control the situation.

According to Lt. De Foor, with Pine Bluff police, a juvenile suspect is now in custody and there is only one known injury at this time.

The victim is said to be in serious condition, according to police, and is being transferred to Little Rock.