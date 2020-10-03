School intruder with gun, knife, alcohol, bullets, and marijuana arrested

Incident happened when Collierville High School was in session Tuesday.

COLLIERVILLE, Tennessee — An intruder who had a gun, knife, alcohol, bullets, and marijuana was arrested at Collierville High School Tuesday morning.

According to Collierville Schools, at about 10am Tuesday, a 22-year-old man went to the main office and asked to speak with a teacher, but he was not allowed to. After that, a student told a teacher that he was approached by a stranger who asked him what the easiest way to get in the school was. School resource officers were told, and they started looking for the person.

That man came back to campus around 11am and knocked on a side door, which was opened by a student. A school resource officer took that person into custody. The intruder had in his backpack a gun, knife, bullets, vaping pens, alcohol, and marijuana.

The Collierville Police Department arrested Matthew French and took him to police headquarters.