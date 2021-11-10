School placed on brief lockdown after shots fired in West Memphis

Police said The Academies of West Memphis was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution, but the shooting did not involve the school itself.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police said a school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after reports of shots being fired in the area.

It happened just after 11:30 a.m. near The Academies of West Memphis. Police responded to several calls about shots being fired, and found that it happened in the area of Rice Street and Auburn Avenue. They found shell casings in that area.

Investigators said Skycop footage showed what appeared to be two vehicles with people inside firing at each other while driving down the street. They are currently working to identify the suspects.

