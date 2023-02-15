SCSO suspends 2 deputies for 5 days for trying to hide their involvement in Tyre Nichols death

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Deputies Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers violated numerous department regulations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County Sheriff's deputies have been suspended without pay for five days for their involvement in the death of Tyre Nichols, SCSO said in a press release Wednesday.

The names of the two suspended deputies are Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers.

SCSO said they determined the two patrol deputies violated regulations.

“Because I had concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols, I ordered this internal investigation,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. “Our investigation was thorough and complete. I am satisfied that the discipline given to these deputies is appropriate and just. We must continue to maintain the highest standards of excellence for the citizens of Shelby County through service, integrity, and accountability.”

Watkins, A deputy since June 2021, violated four regulations: Radio Communication Procedures; Mobile Video Recording (MVR) System Procedures; Patrol Field Job Duties and Responsibilities; and Operational Responsibility of Daily Activity Log at 201 Poplar.

According to his writeup, Watkins did not report in his daily activity log he was on scene at Castlegate Lane on the night of Jan. 7, when the fatal beating took place. He also did not activate his body camera, nor did he notify a supervisor he was on scene.

Bowers, a deputy since June 2021, Bowers violated three regulations: Radio Communication Procedures; Mobile Video Recording (MVR) System Procedures; and Patrol Field Job Duties and Responsibilities.