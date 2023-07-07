x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Search continues for one of two escapees in St. Francis County, AR

Forrest City Police said Justin Williams is still on the run. Jerry Reyes was captured Thursday.
Credit: Forrest City Police Department
Justin Williams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for one of two inmates who escaped the St. Francis County Jail in Arkansas.

Forrest City Police posted to Facebook Wednesday, July 5, 2023, that Justin Williams and Jerry Reyes had escaped the jail, but further details were not released.

Police said Thursday that Reyes was captured, but they are still looking for Williams.

Anyone with information on where Williams may be found can call the Forrest City Police Department at 870-633-3434 or the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office at 870-633-2611.

Credit: Forrest City Police Department
Justin Williams
Credit: Forrest City Police Department
Jerry Reyes

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Search underway for hit-and-run driver after another deadly motorcycle crash

Before You Leave, Check This Out