Search continues for one of two escapees in St. Francis County, AR

Forrest City Police said Justin Williams is still on the run. Jerry Reyes was captured Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continues for one of two inmates who escaped the St. Francis County Jail in Arkansas.

Forrest City Police posted to Facebook Wednesday, July 5, 2023, that Justin Williams and Jerry Reyes had escaped the jail, but further details were not released.

Police said Thursday that Reyes was captured, but they are still looking for Williams.