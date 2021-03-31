x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Crime

Search underway for suspects who shot & killed Memphis auto shop owner

Police said Gerald Stewart was killed about 4:15 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at Best Deal Automotive Repair in the 5200 block of Elmore Road, near Raleigh Lagrange.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the killers who shot a business owner who confronted them breaking into his auto shop.

Police said it happened about 4:15 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at Best Deal Automotive Repair in the 5200 block of Elmore Road, near Raleigh Lagrange. Police said the victim, Gerald Stewart, got a notification on his phone from his business alarm, and when he went to check it out, he found suspects on his property.

Police said the suspects fired shots at Stewart, who was hit, then took off in a white mid-size sedan.

Stewart was found shot several times on the parking lot and rushed to Regional One, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. 
CrimeStoppers Memphis
March 5, 2021 Aggravated Assault A young woman told police she was driving on I-240 near Poplar avenue in the early morning hours of July 7, 2020 when she heard shots and then realized she was injured. She drove herself to a nearby hospital where officers arrived from the Appling...
Crimestopmem |Mar 12, 2021

Related Articles