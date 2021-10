Memphis Police said the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Whitney Avenue, near Range Line Road, Wednesday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a woman they believe shot and killed another woman near Frayser Wednesday night.

It happened in the 2600 block of Whitney Avenue, near Range Line Road. Officers found a woman shot, who was rushed to Regional One, where she died from her injuries.

The description of the female suspect is vague, and investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Shooting at 2651 Whitney Avenue: pic.twitter.com/bLkQVwCHxO — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 7, 2021