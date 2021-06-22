Search is underway for escaped inmate in Jackson, Tennessee

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Oliver walked away from a litter crew about 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Law enforcement in Jackson, Tennessee, are asking you to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Jacob Oliver walked away from a litter crew about 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Lester’s Chapel and Old Pinson Road area.

Olive is 27-years-old from Jackson. He is 6’3” tall, 190 pounds, and has brown hair.

Investigators said Oliver is serving on misdemeanor charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 731-423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.