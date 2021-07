Officers were called to the scene at Belz and Kansas just before 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said one man was shot Thursday morning in south Memphis.

Officers were called to the scene at Belz and Kansas just before 11:00 a.m. They found one man shot. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and no suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.