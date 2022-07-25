Second 15-year-old now charged with murder of Memphis church leader

15-year-old Brayan Carillo faces several charges, including first-degree murder and carjacking.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Monday a second teen suspect has been arrested in a carjacking that led to the murder of a Memphis church leader.

Investigators said 15-year-old Brayan Carillo was developed as a suspect in the murder of Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams. They said he was arrested Friday, July 22, 2022, on charges of first-degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and carjacking.

15-year-old Miguel Andrade is also charged with first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, carjacking, especially aggravated robbery, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

ABC24 learned last week Andrade was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the killing. Anchor Richard Ransom confirmed with Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Dan Michael that Miguel Andrade was wearing the ankle monitor as part of his plea deal in three previous carjacking cases.

Funeral services are set for next week for Easton-Williams. The viewing is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2, at Anthony Funeral Home, on 135 South 15th Street. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. the next day at Saint Paul United Methodist Church on 2949 Davies Plantation Road in Lakeland, Tennessee.