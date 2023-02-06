Second suspect arrested in shootout in parking lot outside East Memphis Huey's restaurant

Patrick Vaughn, 18, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault, burglary of a vehicle, theft of property, and reckless endangerment.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a shootout with an off-duty police officer outside an East Memphis Huey's restaurant in April.

Patrick Vaughn, 18, is charged with several counts of aggravated assault, burglary of a vehicle, theft of property, and reckless endangerment. Court records show he also has a separate case while includes drug, theft, and weapons charges. Vaughn is currently behind bars on $325,000 ($250,000 of that in the Huey’s case).

Another suspect, Chase Harris, currently remains behind bars on $310,000 bond, with charges in connection with the Huey’s shootout and other pending cases.

According to the police affidavit, a detective recognized Vaughn from video from the scene because of previous arrests.

On Sunday, April 30 around 7:15 p.m., the affidavits said surveillance video showed Harris and Vaughn attempting to break into Dodge Charger parked in the parking lot near the Huey's restaurant located in a shopping center at the 4700 block of Poplar Ave.

According to the affidavit, Harris and Vaughn were confronted by the off-duty MPD officer who identified himself and ordered them on the ground. The affidavit said they pulled out a gun and fired at the officer, who returned fire, according to the affidavit. The two took off, and MPD said the off-duty officer was not injured.

MPD said Harris had been shot and arrived at St. Francis Hospital, and then was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he was released before investigators connected him to the parking lot shooting.