Crime

Security guard charged with attempted murder for firing at woman picking up paycheck

Quintrease Rhodes is charged in the incident Friday afternoon at Estes Express Line on Shelby Drive in Memphis.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard faces charges of attempted murder and more after police said she fired a shot at a woman who was picking up a paycheck.

40-year-old Quintrease Rhodes is charged with attempted first degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

According to the police affidavit, the victim had gone to her former place of employment just before 2:00 p.m. Friday, Estes Express Line on Shelby Drive, to pick up her paycheck.

Investigators said Rhodes, who was working as a security guard, told the woman the check would be mailed, and the woman “chest bumped” Rhodes. According to the affidavit, Rhodes then pulled out her on-duty weapons and fired a shot at the woman.

Investigators said the woman was taken to the hospital with hearing damage only.

According to the report, under questioning Rhodes admitted to firing a shot at the woman “in self-defense.”

Bond has not been set and Rhodes is due in court Monday.

