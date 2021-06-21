Security guard accused of using Cash app to transfer money to herself from a job seeker

Memphis police said the victim had turned over a phone to Tiffany Chism while going to an interview, and she used it to transfer money to herself.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard is charged after Memphis police said she stole money from someone who showed up to interview at a business.

Police said this weekend, they were called to the Amazon facility in the 3200 block of E. Holmes Road. Investigators said the victim had arrived for an interview, and turned over his cell phone to Tiffany Chism who was working security. According to the affidavit, video showed Chism walking about 6 feet away and messing with the phone. The affidavit said she claimed to be assisting with his I9 form.

According to the affidavit, Chism transferred $200 to herself from the victim’s bank account using the Cash app. Police said a second attempt to transfer $500 failed.

Investigators said Chism allowed a search of her phone, where they found the two transactions. They said Chism gave a full confession when questioned.

Chism was charged with identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and theft of property under $1,000.