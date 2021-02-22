x
Security guard charged with killing man outside midtown Memphis Walgreens

Devin Mitchell is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael Birdsong.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South security guard is charged with shooting and killing a man outside a midtown Memphis Walgreens store.

The shooting happened about 9:45 p.m. Saturday at the store at Poplar and Cleveland.

According to a police affidavit, Devin Mitchell was working as a security officer when he told Michael Birdsong to leave the property. Mitchell told investigators that Birdsong said he wasn’t going anywhere, then put his hands in the waist of his pants.

Mitchell said he thought Birdsong was reaching for a gun even though he never saw one, and he shot Birdsong in the face.

Birdsong died at the hospital.

Mitchell is charged with second-degree murder, and his bond is set at $250,000.
