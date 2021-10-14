Security guards in downtown Memphis accused of having fake police badges, assaulting woman

Memphis Police said the two guards - Matthew Jones and Michael Taylor - are charged in the incident last week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two security guards who were working in downtown Memphis are now charged with assaulting a woman and having fake police badges.

According to the police affidavit, a woman told investigators she was with two friends at the First Parking Place garage on Second Street on Friday, October 8, 2021. She said they had walked out to the sidewalk, then turned around to go back into the garage when a guard at the garage stopped them. She told police that the guard demanded $30 cash to go back in, and an argument began when she told him he was trying to hustle them.

According to the affidavit, that’s when Matthew Jones, who was working as a security guard at Paula & Raiford’s Disco, approached claiming to be a police officer. She said Jones claimed she would be arrested if she didn’t leave. The woman said she asked Jones several times to show her his badge, but said he covered it up, then “slammed her to the ground to handcuff her.”

Police said in the affidavit that is when Michael Taylor was called over by the guard at the garage. Investigators said Taylor was also dressed like a police officer with a badge on his belt and a leg holster.

The woman told police the three grabbed her and raised her skirt to her chest several times, exposing her underwear, and "she felt hands all over her body" as she tried to fight them off. She said when she broke free, she ran to her friend’s car. At that point, the women told police Jones ran in front of the car and pulled out his gun, demanding they get out. They stayed inside the car and the affidavit said the three guards left before real Memphis Police Officers arrived.

25-year-old Matthew Jones is charged with aggravated assault, criminal impersonation, and prohibited law enforcement representations.

23-year-old Michael Taylor is charged with assault and prohibited law enforcement representations.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Jones, and $1,000 for Taylor.