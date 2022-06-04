Security truck fatally strikes pedestrian on Lamar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday a white security pick-up truck struck a pedestrian and killed them on Lamar Avenue, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The victim was walking across Lamar Avenue at Bellevue Boulevard when the incident occurred, police said.

The vehicle and driver remained on the scene, police said. No arrests have been made and investigators said they "need additional information." Members of the public are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH if they have any information regarding this fatal incident or even if they have witnessed the accident. Members of the public can also call the Special Traffic Investigations Squad at 636-4640.