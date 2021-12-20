Sen. Katrina Robinson's federal case dismissed after diversion agreement

One of two federal cases against Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson has been dismissed.

Last Friday, Robinson enterd into a pretrial diversion agreement with prosecutors to her conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering charges, according to court documents.

As long as Robinson completes the 12-month diversion period by abiding by all conditions of the agreement, no new prosecution brought on.

Senator Robinson’s home was raided by FBI agents in February and July, 2020.

The criminal complaint, alleged Robinson misappropriated government funds used for The Healthcare Institute, a Tennessee for-profit LLC created in 2015, where Robinson serves as the director.

Federal investigators said Robinson compensated herself in excess of $600,000 in federal grants, over a 4-year period, that was meant for The Healthcare Institute on Winchester Road.

During her September trial, a federal judge acquitted Robinson on 15 of the 20 charges she was facing. The charges alleged she misused federal grant money awarded to a health care school she operated. Prosecutors accused her of using federal funds awarded to the school she founded in Memphis for personal expenses.

Sentencing in that case is set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.