Senior's horrific story sheds light on growing problem of elder abuse

Tennessee law calls on everybody to report abuse of a senior.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elder abuse is a growing concern in Tennessee and across the United States. Experts say elder abuse occurs more than child or domestic abuse.

The recent arrest of three people in Memphis are evidence, and in most cases, the abuse happens in their own home and the abusers are those trusted most by the victims.

Senior neglect is a problem not often talked about, but those abusive situations may be closer to you than we realize and they can be shocking. Tennessee Department of Aging reports 5 million cases across the U.S. We interviewed then 81 year-old Lillian Foster on the front porch of her south Memphis home in 2019. Councilman J.B. Smiley and other community leaders were working to find her better housing.

"When I got here I was taken back, because we should not be living in homes like this," said Smiley.

The house owned by Foster's family since 1958 was already deteriorating and a tree had recently fallen on the rear of the place.

"If I was still able to work I'd be working to help my own self," said Foster during the interview.

Known as caregiver to others in the community, the community rallied together and relocated Foster to a College Park area apartment, but Foster's troubles were just beginning.

In July of 2021, Foster's own grandchildren were arrested, charged in neglect of their grandmother. According to an affidavit, the horror uncovered by a home care worker who discovered Foster in the home naked, in her own waste. Hospitalized with large body sores, her grandchildren reportedly sprayed her with air freshener to mask her odor. Darryl Lewis is a real estate broker and helped in Foster's relocation.

"I was highly upset, because I could see that being my parents. We just, we didn't know the situation at the time and how bad it was," said Lewis.

He says Foster was advised to make her relocation without her grandchildren.

"In those situations the resources and help is for the individual homeowner, not the extended family unless they are children who are under age," said Lewis.

Foster's situation bothers Lewis even more, because before renting his own properties he studies social dynamics of potential tenants as indicator of how they may care for the property or in this case each other.

"The landlord needs to be asking all the right questions to see what resources that tenant needs before the move in," said Lewis.