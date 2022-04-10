Sentencing reset for former Memphis tax preparer who filed more than 80 fake tax returns

Pia Sims pled guilty to four federal charges in January. Under the deal, she faces a maximum of 42 years in jail, and more than $750,000 in fines

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Photo above is from August 2020.

Sentencing in the case of a former Memphis tax preparer who pled guilty to filing more than 80 bogus tax returns was reset in federal court Tuesday.

Pia Sims faced federal charges in connection with stolen credit cards, stolen social security numbers, and filing bogus tax returns.

In January, Sims pleaded guilty to charges of access device fraud, possession of access device making equipment, aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Two other counts were dismissed.

As part of the plea agreement, Sims will pay restitution to “any identifiable victims.”

Under the plea deal, she faces a maximum of 42 years in prison and $750,400 in fines on the charges.

She was originally set to be sentenced in May, but the case was eventually reset to Tuesday, where it has now been reset to November 16, in order for both cases against her to be consolidated in the same court.

According to the federal indictment, Sims conspired with accomplices to get stolen names and social security numbers. Investigators said one accomplice, an Illinois Department of Human Services employee, sold her almost 500 names, according to court paperwork.