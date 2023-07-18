Separate shootings across Memphis leave one man dead and two people injured.

The shootings happened on opposite ends of the city. One shooting happened in Parkway Village, and the other shooting happened in South Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others were injured in separate shootings that were just minutes apart. One shooting happened in Parkway Village, and the other shooting happened in South Memphis.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a shooting in Parkway Village in the 3300 block of McKenzie Rd. at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, July 18.

A 39-year-old woman was injured in the shooting, and she was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

At approx. 12:10 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 Blk of McKenzie. A female victim, 39, was shot and transported to ROH critical. Call 901-528-CASh w/tips. pic.twitter.com/X1z4MKfJVn — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 18, 2023

Shortly after, MPD responded to a shooting in South Memphis the 1500 block of Miller St. at 12:15 a.m.

One man was killed and pronounced dead at the scene. A 33-year-old man was transported to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD is advising anyone who has any information about either shooting to call 901-528-CASH.