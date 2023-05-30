Police on the lookout for serial home invader targeting single women in small West Tennessee town

Crockett County, Tennessee, authorities said a man broke into three separate homes over a three week span, targeting single women.

ALAMO, Tenn. — Police in a West Tennessee community are looking for a man Tuesday they said is responsible for several break-ins and assaults specifically targeting single women.

The Crockett County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Department said three separate residential break-ins occurred in Alamo, Tennessee, two of which occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 8, 2023. The third break-in occurred early Saturday morning.

All of these break-ins were of homes occupied by single women, leading the Sheriff's Department to believe the suspect likely selected his victims by prior observation.

The first incident happened on May 8, when those inside the house awoke to find the intruder in the house. The suspect then ran away.

In the second incident, also on May 8, at another address, there was a fight between the suspect and the victim.

In the third incident which occurred Saturday, May 27, a woman was sexually assaulted by who the Sheriff's Department believes to be the same suspect(s). The victim does not know this man nor was his voice familiar to her.

The suspect in these crimes is described only as a man dressed in black. None of the victims know the suspect personally.

At the request of Attorney General Frederick Agee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to work with the Alamo Police Department to find and arrest the man.

The Crockett County Sheriff's Deparment urges those that have cameras in the Alamo area to review footage from Friday and Saturday nights - especially in the Cavalier Drive area.

If you see something pertinent to this case, call the Sheriff's Department at (731) 696-2104.