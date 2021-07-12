x
Seven arrested in Oxford, Mississippi; charged with cyberstalking

Oxford Police did not go into details about what led to the felony charges against the group.
OXFORD, Miss — Seven people have been arrested in Oxford, Mississippi, charged with cyberstalking.

Oxford Police said on November 2, 2021, investigators got a report of cyberstalking through group messages and social media. They did not release details on what the cyberstalking entailed.

Investigators said a month later, seven people were taken into custody and charged with felony cyberstalking.

Bond was set at $5,000 each for the following men:

  • Nicholas Reynolds, 22
  • Wyatt Johnson, 20
  • Peyton Newcomb, 20
  • Christian Parten, 20
  • Walker Holden, 19
  • Cole Goretski, 20
  • Miles Baker, 19

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they may release more information in the future.

