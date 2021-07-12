Seven arrested in Oxford, Mississippi; charged with cyberstalking

Oxford Police did not go into details about what led to the felony charges against the group.

OXFORD, Miss — Seven people have been arrested in Oxford, Mississippi, charged with cyberstalking.

Oxford Police said on November 2, 2021, investigators got a report of cyberstalking through group messages and social media. They did not release details on what the cyberstalking entailed.

Investigators said a month later, seven people were taken into custody and charged with felony cyberstalking.

Bond was set at $5,000 each for the following men:

Nicholas Reynolds, 22

Wyatt Johnson, 20

Peyton Newcomb, 20

Christian Parten, 20

Walker Holden, 19

Cole Goretski, 20

Miles Baker, 19