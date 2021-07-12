Seven arrested in Oxford, Mississippi; charged with cyberstalking

OXFORD, Miss — Seven people have been arrested in Oxford, Mississippi, charged with cyberstalking.
Oxford Police said on November 2, 2021, investigators got a report of cyberstalking through group messages and social media. They did not release details on what the cyberstalking entailed.
Investigators said a month later, seven people were taken into custody and charged with felony cyberstalking.
Bond was set at $5,000 each for the following men:
- Nicholas Reynolds, 22
- Wyatt Johnson, 20
- Peyton Newcomb, 20
- Christian Parten, 20
- Walker Holden, 19
- Cole Goretski, 20
- Miles Baker, 19
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they may release more information in the future.